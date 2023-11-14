JPAR Affiliate Network Enhances Portfolio with the Addition of Sincere Home Solutions Under JPAR Magnolia Group Umbrella

News provided by

JPAR® Real Estate

14 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, announced today the recent acquisition of Sincere Home Solutions under its franchised office JPAR® Magnolia Group. This strategic collaboration underscores JPAR Magnolia Group's commitment to delivering exceptional services and expanding its reach and influence in the real estate market. Tyeshia Folk-Commodore, the broker/owner of Sincere Home Solutions, will now assume the role of a team leader at JPAR Magnolia Group.

The acquisition of Sincere Home Solutions under the JPAR Magnolia Group represents a meaningful step forward in the real estate industry. Rooted in shared values, a relentless dedication to client satisfaction, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence, this partnership pledges to elevate the real estate experience for clients.

"I have known Tyeshia for many years and always thought she did a great job leading her team and brokerage. I am honored to have her company join us," said Andy Brumbaugh. "It is a real testament to the value and support we provide for our agents. I think this is only the beginning for her team, and they will do great things."

"It has both been a blessing and a great learning experience owning my brokerage," said Tyeshia Folk-Commodore, Owner, Sincere Home Solutions. "I am grateful to be joining a company that will provide me with the tools and benefits to grow even more in my real estate career to be more effective as a team leader. The goal is to learn and grow as much as possible so that we can effectively serve our clients, all while gaining knowledge and building a legacy for our loved ones."

This strategic affiliation with JPAR not only signifies a merger of businesses but opens doors to a broader network of like-minded individuals, fostering professional growth and broadening the horizons of the Sincere Home Solutions team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyeshia and Sincere Home Solutions to the JPAR family. This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and empowering our agents to reach their full potential," stated Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliate Network. "We look forward to achieving great success together."

The collaboration between JPAR Magnolia Group and Sincere Home Solutions represents a shared vision for a future where real estate services are synonymous with excellence, innovation, and client-centric solutions.

For more information about JPAR - Affiliated Network, please visit https://grow.jpar.com.

About JPAR Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners across the nation to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

About JPAR® Magnolia Group: JPAR® Magnolia Group, headquartered in Columbia, SC and led by broker/owners, Andy and Kristen Brumbaugh, is a dynamic real estate organization committed to empowering agents and delivering exceptional service to clients. With innovation, integrity, and collaboration at our core, we're a trusted leader in the industry. Our mission is to create a thriving environment for agents through 7-day-a-week broker support, physical offices in key areas, robust marketing support, lead generation tools, free training, and coaching. We believe that agent success translates to client satisfaction. As part of the JPAR® family, we benefit from a global network of like-minded professionals, broadening horizons and providing top-tier resources and opportunities. JPAR® Magnolia Group is a platform for growth and innovation in the real estate industry, dedicated to enhancing the client experience. We welcome Sincere Home Solutions to our expanding family.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate

Also from this source

JPAR® Celebrates the Success of JPAR Wellness and Embarks on a Transformative Journey Toward Comprehensive Agent Benefits

JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, proudly announces the launch of JPAR Wellness, an integral part of the innovative Whole Health Organization (WHO) ...

JPAR® Expands its Footprint with the Grand Opening of JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, announced today a new partnership with Eric and Brian Buonaiuto and the opening of another office in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.