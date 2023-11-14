JPAR Affiliate Network Enhances Portfolio with the Addition of Sincere Home Solutions Under JPAR Magnolia Group Umbrella

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® , a leading real estate brand, announced today the recent acquisition of Sincere Home Solutions under its franchised office JPAR® Magnolia Group. This strategic collaboration underscores JPAR Magnolia Group's commitment to delivering exceptional services and expanding its reach and influence in the real estate market. Tyeshia Folk-Commodore, the broker/owner of Sincere Home Solutions, will now assume the role of a team leader at JPAR Magnolia Group.

The acquisition of Sincere Home Solutions under the JPAR Magnolia Group represents a meaningful step forward in the real estate industry. Rooted in shared values, a relentless dedication to client satisfaction, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence, this partnership pledges to elevate the real estate experience for clients.

"I have known Tyeshia for many years and always thought she did a great job leading her team and brokerage. I am honored to have her company join us," said Andy Brumbaugh. "It is a real testament to the value and support we provide for our agents. I think this is only the beginning for her team, and they will do great things."

"It has both been a blessing and a great learning experience owning my brokerage," said Tyeshia Folk-Commodore, Owner, Sincere Home Solutions. "I am grateful to be joining a company that will provide me with the tools and benefits to grow even more in my real estate career to be more effective as a team leader. The goal is to learn and grow as much as possible so that we can effectively serve our clients, all while gaining knowledge and building a legacy for our loved ones."

This strategic affiliation with JPAR not only signifies a merger of businesses but opens doors to a broader network of like-minded individuals, fostering professional growth and broadening the horizons of the Sincere Home Solutions team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyeshia and Sincere Home Solutions to the JPAR family. This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and empowering our agents to reach their full potential," stated Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliate Network. "We look forward to achieving great success together."

The collaboration between JPAR Magnolia Group and Sincere Home Solutions represents a shared vision for a future where real estate services are synonymous with excellence, innovation, and client-centric solutions.

For more information about JPAR - Affiliated Network, please visit https://grow.jpar.com .

About JPAR Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners across the nation to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

About JPAR® Magnolia Group: JPAR® Magnolia Group, headquartered in Columbia, SC and led by broker/owners, Andy and Kristen Brumbaugh, is a dynamic real estate organization committed to empowering agents and delivering exceptional service to clients. With innovation, integrity, and collaboration at our core, we're a trusted leader in the industry. Our mission is to create a thriving environment for agents through 7-day-a-week broker support, physical offices in key areas, robust marketing support, lead generation tools, free training, and coaching. We believe that agent success translates to client satisfaction. As part of the JPAR® family, we benefit from a global network of like-minded professionals, broadening horizons and providing top-tier resources and opportunities. JPAR® Magnolia Group is a platform for growth and innovation in the real estate industry, dedicated to enhancing the client experience. We welcome Sincere Home Solutions to our expanding family.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate