JPAR® Affiliate Network Welcomes Raintown Realty +JPAR to its Growing Network

Pacific Northwest firm stands out for its tech-focused services, catering to both first-time buyers and sellers with a strong emphasis on exceptional client experiences

PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® , a leading real estate brand, announced today the newest addition to its affiliate network, Raintown Realty +JPAR, a premier real estate brokerage based in Bellevue, Washington. Under the leadership of Robert Ott, CRGO, Designated Broker, the firm brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to excellence in serving clients across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Boasting a team of 31 agents, Raintown Realty +JPAR specializes in catering to tech-savvy clients in Bellevue, renowned for its ties to Microsoft, Amazon, and the vibrant Pacific Northwest culture.

The affiliation was driven by a shared vision of growth and innovation. Now operating as Raintown Realty +JPAR, the firm aims to expand and enhance their services, leveraging Raintown Realty's expertise and commitment to excellence, highlighting JPAR's capability to facilitate their growth and provide essential technological support, systems, expertise, and a conducive work culture necessary for continued success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert and his team at Raintown Realty +JPAR to our network," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR Affiliate Network. "Their dedication to serving clients and embracing technology aligns perfectly with our values at JPAR. Robert's extensive leadership experience, compassionate approach, and commitment to client success make him a valued partner. Together, we look forward to setting new standards of excellence and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Robert Ott and the team at Raintown Realty +JPAR look forward to the opportunities this partnership brings. Ott remarked, "Our agents are looking forward to building a relationship with an organization that is forward-thinking and helps us, as a company, to grow and assist other agents navigating the changing landscape of real estate today by affiliating with JPAR."

The brokerage's mission and values, including a strong emphasis on teamwork, putting clients first, equality in service, setting high standards, and adapting to market changes, reflect its commitment to excellence in every aspect of its business.

For more information about joining JPAR®, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents).

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: ( grow.jpar.com ) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. For a set flat fee, owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

