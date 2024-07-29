JPAR Affiliate Network's Garrison Vandine Named a Real Estate Franchise Rock Star for 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Celebrating Exceptional Leadership and Innovation in the Real Estate Industry

PLANO, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR, a leading real estate brand, announced today that Garrison Vandine, Managing Broker of JPAR® Platinum, located in Littleton, Colorado has been honored with the prestigious title of Franchise Rock Star for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This recognition, awarded in the Freshman category, underscores Garrison's exceptional contributions and inspiring leadership in his local community, which has led to the remarkable growth and success of the JPAR Affiliate Network.

Franchise Business Review's Franchise Rock Star Awards celebrate franchise owners who excel in their businesses and set a shining example of success and philanthropy. Brands must achieve a 2024 FBR Top 200 Franchise Award to be eligible for nomination. Franchise Business Review received 250 Rock Star nominations from franchisors across eight categories this year.

"Garrison's dedication and innovative spirit have significantly impacted our network and the Denver community," said Lisa Sennstrom, Vice President, Operations, JPAR Affiliate Network. "His ability to grow his team and create meaningful partnerships quickly is truly inspiring. He consistently goes above and beyond to support fellow franchise owners, fostering a collaborative and thriving community within our network, embodying the qualities we value most in our leaders."

Garrison Vandine's dedication to his customers, innovative approach, and leadership have set him apart in the real estate industry. For instance, he introduced a unique customer service program that significantly improved client satisfaction. Operating with meticulous attention to detail and genuine concern for his clients, Garrison has been willing to test new programs and refine processes to benefit all owners in the JPAR network. He has also expanded his leadership by creating a partner network with local small businesses, driving exposure for up-and-coming leaders in his community.

"I am deeply honored to be named a Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team and the support of the JPAR network, said Garrison Vandine, Managing Broker, JPAR® Platinum. "I look forward to continuing to drive positive change and growth in our community and industry."

Despite the industry facing one of its most challenging years in over a decade, Garrison's brokerage has flourished. In just over a year, he has transformed a one-agent office into a thriving team of ten agents. His quick thinking, supportive nature, and refusal to succumb to industry panic have laid a robust foundation for future growth. This remarkable growth trajectory solidifies his status as a Rock Star within the JPAR Affiliate Network and his local community.

For more information about joining JPAR, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents). For the full report from Franchise Business Review visit: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/post/jpar-franchise-owner-shines-as-2024-freshman-rock-star/

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: ( grow.jpar.com ) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. For a set flat fee, owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate