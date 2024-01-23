JPAR AFFILIATED NETWORK EARNS COVETED SPOT ON FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW'S TOP 200 FRANCHISES FOR 2024

Brand Secures its Position Among Franchise Business Review's Elite, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence and Franchisee Satisfaction

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate , a leading real estate brand, proudly announces its inclusion in Franchise Business Review's (FBR) prestigious Top 200 Franchises for 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in real estate franchising. This recognition comes as a result of the annual survey conducted by FBR, where franchise owners contribute anonymous feedback on various aspects of their franchise experience.

JPAR's consistent excellence has been underscored by Franchise Business Review over the years. In 2023, the network was recognized as a top franchise and a top low-cost franchise, with broker/owner Shauna Gut earning the title of Franchise Rockstar. In 2022, JPAR was named a top franchise, most innovative franchise, most profitable franchise, top recession-proof franchise, and also earned accolades for its award-winning culture. Broker-Owner Jordan Wuest was also named a Franchise Rockstar, further establishing the network's commitment to excellence.

Franchise Business Review's survey covers 33 key questions encompassing franchise culture, training, support, financial performance, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, profitability, and more. This year, the comprehensive survey reached over 35,000 franchisees across 375 leading brands, culminating in the compilation of the Top 200 Franchises for 2024.

"Being named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire network," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR Affiliated Network. "At JPAR, we prioritize the satisfaction and success of our franchisees, and this acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional resources, opportunities, and support."

The Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score, established by Franchise Business Review in 2007, serves as a benchmark for evaluating franchise systems, tracking operational performance, and predicting future success. JPAR's inclusion in the Top 200 Franchises for 2024 further validates the network's unwavering commitment to franchisee satisfaction and engagement.

About JPAR®: JPAR® – Real Estate ( www.jpar.com ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 3,700 agents operating in 75 offices across 30 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

For more information about joining the growth of JPAR®, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Corporate Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate