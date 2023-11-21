JPAR® Affiliated Network Expands its Presence with the Launch of JPAR® Duke City in Albuquerque, New Mexico

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, proudly announces the opening of its latest franchise office, JPAR® Duke City, in the heart of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The office will be led by Owner, Marty M. Garcia and located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Marty Garcia, was born, and raised in Albuquerque and gained his love for family, community and real estate from Duke City.

JPAR Duke City opens its doors, recognizing the unique needs and attributes of the people and communities it serves, providing tools and collaboration to ensure agents are prepared, organized, and educated in the Albuquerque market. With a commitment to adapt to industry trends, JPAR Duke City is poised to offer the best possible services.

"JPAR provides a suite of marketing, educational, and broker-centered technology meant to serve various types of brokers and their business models," said Owner, Marty Garcia. "Beyond the incredible tools, the unmistakable factor that drew me to JPAR is the family-centric culture and support that aligns with my vision for the future."

JPAR Duke City's mission is underscored by the belief that growth and expansion are essential. JPAR's model offers the support and tools needed for both startup and well-established brokerages, allowing Garcia to design his strategic intent with near limitless possibilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome JPAR® Duke City to our growing family of franchise offices," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliate Network. "Marty's vision aligns perfectly with JPAR's mission to empower real estate professionals and provide opportunity for underserved consumers. We look forward to seeing how Marty's heart for education and giving back help JPAR Duke City flourish and serve the greater Albuquerque area."

The Albuquerque area, known for its unique niches, including investors, first-time home buyers, luxury markets like Tanoan, Los Ranchos, High Desert, Four Hills, and vacant land, provides ample opportunities for real estate professionals. With its flat-fee, local independent owner model, JPAR Duke City is set to thrive in this vibrant real estate market.

For more information about JPAR® Affiliated Network, please visit https://grow.jpar.com.

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

