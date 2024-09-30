JPAR® Affiliated Network Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Franchises by Franchise Business Review

JPAR's Commitment to Innovation Earns Top Spot for Franchise Excellence

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® Affiliated Network, a leading real estate brand, announced today it has been named to Franchise Business Review's celebrated list of the 50 Most Innovative Franchises. This recognition highlights JPAR's commitment to empowering franchise owners with forward-thinking products, services, and processes that drive business growth and sustain long-term success.

Franchise Business Review's annual ranking is based on surveys of over 35,000 franchise owners across over 365 leading franchise brands. The results reflect high satisfaction with franchise leadership, a clear vision for the future, and the level of innovation within the brand. JPAR® Affiliated Network's focus on continuous improvement earned the franchise high marks, fortifying its position as a real estate franchising leader.

"At JPAR, we prioritize innovation as the key to success in today's evolving market. This recognition from Franchise Business Review is a testament to our ongoing efforts to equip our franchisees with the tools, resources, and strategies that keep them ahead of the curve," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliated Network. "We are committed to fostering an environment of collaboration, empowerment, and agility, ensuring that our franchise owners not only thrive but also lead the way in shaping the future of the real estate industry."

Franchise Business Review's Most Innovative Franchises list recognizes brands that provide their franchisees with cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth. With custom content, operational support, and tech-forward tools like the newly launched NOVA platform, designed to onboard agents faster, streamline agent development, boost productivity, and enhance communications, JPAR® continues to pave the way for franchisees by embracing the latest trends and technologies in real estate.

For more information about joining JPAR®, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents).

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: ( grow.jpar.com ) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. For a set flat fee, owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

