JPAR® Continues Nationwide Growth with Florence, Alabama Franchise Office

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR ® , a leading real estate brand, announced today the opening of its latest franchise office, JPAR Southern Charm, located in Florence, Alabama. The office will be expertly managed and led by Dawn Lewis, a dedicated JPAR agent who has relocated from Nashville, Tennessee, to her hometown in Alabama to establish this new brokerage.

Lewis brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for real estate. She is excited to leverage JPAR's unmatched support, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technology to create a thriving and supportive environment for agents. With a strong focus on education and community engagement, Dawn is committed to nurturing a team of successful, knowledgeable, and community-minded real estate professionals.

"We are thrilled to have Dawn Lewis leading the charge as the broker/owner of JPAR Southern Charm," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR Affiliate Network. "With the exceptional support, technology, and education resources JPAR provides, we're confident that Dawn will build an office that not only thrives in the Florence market but also one that contributes positively to the community."

JPAR continues expanding its footprint and offers unparalleled support to real estate professionals nationwide. The opening of Southern Charm in Florence, Alabama, exemplifies their commitment to fostering successful careers in the real estate industry.

"I'm excited to take on the role of broker/owner with JPAR and its incredible support system," said Dawn Lewis, Broker/Owner, JPAR Southern Charm. "The tools and technology, combined with the educational programs offered, are unmatched. JPAR Southern Charm will be a place where agents can truly learn, grow, and give back to the community they serve."

The Florence, Alabama, market offers unique opportunities, especially for retirees, due to its attractive cost of living and proximity to Huntsville. Dawn Lewis and her team at JPAR Southern Charm are well-positioned to guide clients and agents in this vibrant real estate landscape.

