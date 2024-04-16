JPAR® Earns Top Honors as a 2024 Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

PLANO, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® , a leading real estate brand, is proud to announce its inclusion in Franchise Business Review's prestigious 2024 Top Franchise for Women list. This coveted recognition places JPAR® among the elite 100 brands nationwide that excel in empowering women entrepreneurs.

What truly sets JPAR® apart is its comprehensive support system and its commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment. This commitment extends beyond brand recognition and is deeply ingrained in its values. JPAR provides ongoing mentorship, training, and resources to help women achieve their full potential in the competitive real estate market.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top Franchise for Women," said Laura O'Connor, President of JPAR's Affiliated Network. "At JPAR®, actively listening to our agents, brokers, and owners is paramount. Their success is our success, and we're committed to providing the resources and support necessary for every woman to flourish professionally and personally."

Lisa Sennstrom, VP of Operations and business owner coach adds, "At JPAR®, we support any individual looking to grow their business and influence in the residential real estate space. However, we believe it is not just important but crucial to have representation in leadership positions that mirror the communities we serve. Women have long been underrepresented in real estate ownership and leadership roles, and we are proud of our work to help correct this imbalance and promote diversity and equality."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a leading market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction and performance, conducted an extensive survey to identify franchises that provide exceptional opportunities for women entrepreneurs. JPAR's commitment to supporting women in their professional journeys has earned it a place among the top franchises in the industry.

For more information about JPAR Real Estate and its franchise opportunities, please visit http://grow.jpar.com .

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate network empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent count growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

