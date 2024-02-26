+JPAR® Expands into Nebraska with Flatwater Realty

News provided by

JPAR® Real Estate

26 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Real Estate Franchise Continues Growth

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR®, a leading real estate brokerage company, is excited to announce its expansion into Nebraska through its affiliation with Flatwater Realty. Utilizing the +JPAR model, Flatwater Realty will maintain its well-established brand identity while harnessing the strength of the JPAR brand's national network and advanced technology suite.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the JPAR brand, establishing its first affiliate in Nebraska with offices strategically located at 4827 S 165th St. Omaha, Nebraska. Additionally, Flatwater Realty will leverage the +JPAR model for its office in Greeley, Colorado. The office in Colorado will be led by Diane Filer, Broker, Flatwater Realty.

Under the leadership of Broker-Owner, Alex Heyen, Flatwater Realty has earned a stellar reputation as a reliable real estate brokerage, known for its unwavering commitment to the community, exceptional service, and the cultivation of enduring client relationships. Beyond launching its inaugural affiliate in Nebraska, Flatwater Realty will deploy the +JPAR model to enhance its brokerage operations in Northern Colorado, serving home buyers and sellers across key areas such as Denver, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

"We are delighted to welcome Flatwater Realty into the JPAR family," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO of JPAR's Affiliate Network. "Alex has established himself within his target markets with an attractive flat fee model and is looking to take his growth to the next level. The +JPAR model is tailor-made for brokers seeking to uphold their market identity while benefiting from enhanced and affordable technology, training, and marketing support," added O'Connor.

The +JPAR® model offers established brokers the opportunity to tap into the advantages of owning a JPAR® brokerage, including marketing and recruiting support, access to an industry-leading technology suite, and comprehensive training programs.

"We are committed to providing our agents with the best possible support and opportunities for growth," says Alex Heyen, Owner, Flatwater Realty. "Our agents will now have access to leading-edge technology and marketing support. This proven approach ensures that our agents are exceptionally well-equipped to thrive in today's competitive real estate landscape," added Heyen.

About JPAR®: JPAR® – Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 3,700 agents operating in 75 offices across 30 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

For more information about joining the growth of JPAR®, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents).

Media Contact: [email protected], 412.477.3349

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate

