JPAR® Expands its Footprint with the Grand Opening of JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

News provided by

JPAR® Real Estate

06 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, announced today a new partnership with Eric and Brian Buonaiuto and the opening of another office in the affiliated network, JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty. This expansion signifies JPAR's commitment to ensuring buyers and sellers in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts markets will have access to exceptional service and support. The new office is located at 10 Dorrance St., Suite 700, Providence, Rhode Island.

"We are thrilled to welcome JPAR Premier Destination to the JPAR family," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR's Affiliate Network. "Brian brings years of experience as an agent and an owner and he understands the unique needs of customers in today's real estate market. Brian and Eric did their research and determined we were the right fit to help them, and the agents in their company, to operate with a high level of efficiency in today's unique environment."

JPAR Premier Destination Realty aligns perfectly with JPAR's mission and values which center on keeping the real estate customer experience at the core of what drives our strategic decisions and empowering top-tier agents to maintain a low-cost structure so they can continue to invest in their customers and local communities.

"This isn't the first time I have transitioned to a franchise brokerage so I had some expectations of how it would go. I have been blown away by the training, support, and true partnership JPAR brings to its Brokers and agents," said Brian Buonaiuto, Broker/Owner, JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty. "It only reaffirms my choice that is the right platform for agents looking to truly have a brokerage that is a partner in their success."

Both Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts provide a high quality of life, a strong sense of community, and a wealth of recreational activities, making them prime destinations for those seeking to relocate and enjoy the best of New England living. JPAR Premier Destination Realty is well-equipped to help clients find their dream homes in these vibrant and thriving regions.

For more information about JPAR® - Affiliated Network, please visit https://grow.jpar.com.

About JPAR's Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners across the nation to tap into the programs, platform, network and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching has proven effective for both startups and conversions with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate

Also from this source

JPAR® Recognized Among Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Entrepreneur

JPAR®, a leading player in the real estate industry, has been recognized as a 2023 Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Entrepreneur....
JPAR® Meets Consumer Demand for Floor Plans in Real Estate Listings with CubiCasa Partnership

JPAR® Meets Consumer Demand for Floor Plans in Real Estate Listings with CubiCasa Partnership

JPAR®, a leading name in real estate, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with CubiCasa, a pioneer in floor plan technology. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.