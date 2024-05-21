JPAR® Recognized As A Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Entrepreneur

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® , a growing name in the real estate industry, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Entrepreneur. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to promoting a culture of openness and an organization committed to mirroring the communities served among the network of franchisees, staff and agents.

Entrepreneur's ranking system for this award category is distinctive, relying on subjective editorial assessment rather than numerical rankings. The brands that have made it to the list are selected based on various factors, including incentives to support underrepresented groups, diversity within franchisee ranks, leadership team diversity, and other DEI initiatives.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as a top franchise for diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Laura O'Connor, President & COO, JPAR's Affiliate Network. "At JPAR, we have always believed in the strength of bringing together people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to help ensure we are building a brand that is representative of the communities we serve; this acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for our franchisees and team members."

Tiffani Marroquin, Director of Expansion at JPAR's Affiliated Network has worked hard to identify and support owners from a variety of geographic and demographic backgrounds. "By being intentional in our outreach, 50% of new owners that opened affiliated offices nationwide in 2023 came from diverse groups that are under-represented in real estate leadership roles. To be one of only a handful of real estate brands represented across the entire franchise space makes this recognition especially meaningful."

JPAR has demonstrated its dedication to DEI through various initiatives, including franchise fee discounts for veterans and contributions to nonprofit organizations that align with the communities served by our new owners. The organization also contributes to initiatives supported by their affiliates at the local level like the Polar Plunge fundraising activities for Special Olympics or natural disaster relief.

JPAR's recognition as a 2024 Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion reflects its dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive franchise system.

About JPAR's Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners across the nation to tap into the programs, platform, network and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching has proven effective for both startups and conversions with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate