JPAR® Recognized as a Top Franchise Under $50K by Entrepreneur

Brand celebrated for empowering real estate professionals with technology, support, and a strategic partnership approach.

PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, proudly announces its recent accolade as a top franchise under $50,000 by Entrepreneur. This acknowledgment reinforces the brand's commitment to empowering franchisees with affordable and scalable opportunities, contributing to its success and recognition on Entrepreneur's highly regarded list.

JPAR has distinguished itself through its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology. The company's dedication to excellence is evident in its industry-leading platform features, including JPAR® OneStop Hub, JPAR® Connect by kvCORE, JPAR® Sure Sale, and Hurdlr Mileage & Expense Tracking. JPAR integrates these tools into its platform, providing a comprehensive solution for agents and owners alike. Entrepreneur's recognition is a testament to the effectiveness of JPAR's approach, solidifying its standing as a top franchise under $50,000.

Along with this recognition, JPAR is proud to offer its affiliates an unparalleled suite of benefits. These exclusive offerings, such as access to niche experts, an agent health plan, an agent referral program, and a national network of agent-suggested business partners, are designed to reinforce the value proposition for those considering affiliation with JPAR. They showcase JPAR's commitment to the success and well-being of its associates, making its partnership unique and valuable.

"Being recognized as a top franchise under $50,000 by Entrepreneur is a recognition of JPAR's unwavering commitment to making it affordable for a wider range of leaders in residential real estate to achieve their dreams of starting their own brokerage or partner with a brand to achieve their growth goals," said Lisa Sennstrom, Vice President, Operations, JPAR® Affiliated Network. "At JPAR, we view our owners not just as affiliates but as true partners in their growth journey. This accolade reaffirms our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and an extensive support system that goes beyond the ordinary. Our mission is to stand alongside our owners, supporting them every step of the way as they build thriving businesses."

The benefits extend beyond technology and support to include opportunities for wealth-building through a connected technology suite covering websites, CRM, transactions, and finances. JPAR's commitment to seamless onboarding, growth consulting calls, and personalized one-on-one sessions with brand leadership further highlights its focus on creating a thriving community for owners and agents at all levels.

For more information about JPAR® Affiliated Network, please visit https://grow.jpar.com.

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate