JPAR STAR Awards Gala Recognizes Outstanding Achievements in Real Estate with the JPAR Cares Award, JPAR Culture Award, and the JPAR Top 1%

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® , a leading real estate brand, recently celebrated the exceptional achievements across its network at its annual JPAR Nation Celebration awards gala. The event unveiled winners of highly coveted accolades such as the JPAR Cares Award, JPAR Culture Award and the JPAR Top 1%.

The much-anticipated JPAR STAR Awards gala is known for its commitment to recognizing excellence. This year's event was no exception, as it celebrated top-performing agents, owners, staff, and valued business partners, highlighting the brightest stars across the JPAR network.

Among the distinguished winners were recipients of the prestigious Culture Award, Cares Award, and top agents, epitomizing the values of excellence, compassion, and integrity championed by JPAR.

Winner of JPAR Culture Award:

Eliane Selwan, a REALTOR® at JPAR® Iron Horse in Pleasanton, California, was recognized as the recipient of the JPAR Culture Award. This honor is reserved for an outstanding agent, office, or team that exemplifies the core values and culture of JPAR through various agent-centric or community-based events and celebrations. Eliane's dedication to embodying JPAR's values is evident through her extensive involvement in organizing events and making significant contributions to fostering a positive culture within her office and among fellow agents, making her a deserving recipient of this highly regarded accolade.

"Receiving the JPAR Culture Award is an incredible honor," said Elaine Selwan. "At JPAR Iron Horse, we believe in fostering a vibrant and inclusive culture, and it brings me joy to contribute to that environment. This award is a testament to the collective effort of our team, and I am thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to making a positive impact in our community."

Winner of JPAR Cares Award:

The Regan family, representing JPAR® Action Realty from Easton, Pennsylvania, was honored with the JPAR Cares Award. This award recognizes a member of the JPAR network who demonstrates exceptional selflessness by actively giving back to their community through charitable work, volunteering, and initiatives aimed at improving their surroundings. The Regan family's compassion and dedication to making a difference resonated deeply with the judging panel, earning them this esteemed recognition, so much so that they sent a representative from the brand to participate in this year's polar plunge event!

"Being recognized with the JPAR Cares Award is a humbling experience," said the Regan family. "We believe in the importance of giving back to our community, and it is a privilege to be able to contribute in meaningful ways. This award is a reminder of our commitment to making a positive impact, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve others."

JPAR Top 1% (Prominence - Top 25 Nationwide)

Additionally, the Gala celebrated the exceptional achievements of the top agents within the JPAR network, comprising the JPAR Top 1% (Prominence - Top 25 Nationwide). Formerly known as the "SuperStars'' award, this prestigious recognition has been rebranded to "Prominence - Top 25 Nationwide" to better reflect the respect and importance due to these agents who represent the very best in the industry. These professionals embody JPAR's values of integrity, productivity, and service, and we are proud to be their partners in serving over 1,000 customers in 2023.

"Our annual awards gala is a testament to the hard work and dedication to the remarkable growth, success, and partnerships of everyone in the JPAR family,", said Chris Sears , President and CEO, JPAR® - Real Estate. "It's truly inspiring to celebrate the exceptional achievements of those who continuously elevate the JPAR brand and continue to contribute to our collective success in the real estate industry."

The JPAR Top 1% (Prominence - Top 25 Nationwide) Agents for this year include:

Chad Collins – Collins Group – Cedar Hills, Texas

Shawn O'Neill – Expert Home Advisors – Jacksonville, Florida

Vi Tran – Katy, Texas

Martin Zuehlke – Z Team – Austin South, Texas

Vipul Shah – Plano, Texas

Shelly Wagner – The Shelly Wagner Team – Shreveport, Louisiana

Therese Rogers – Anchored Real Estate – Houston, Texas

Jenny Hoang – Charlotte, North Carolina

Mary Chambers – Mary Chambers Team – Hughesville, Maryland

Lisa Rogers – Frisco, Texas

Jeremy Raskin – Arvada, Colorado

Jenna Harris- Hernandez – The Seal Group – Cedar Hill, Texas

Susan Boyer – Ogden, Utah

Morgan Hoffman – We Love Boise Team – Boise, Idaho

Sasha Jam – Jam Global Group – San Antonio, Texas

Asa Pechin – Pechin Real Estate Group – Wichita, Kansas

Jessica Martinez – Top Flight Realty Group – San Antonio, Texas

Roberto Navarro-Jr – Your Real Estate Experience Group – Keller, Texas

Sarah Hallum – Hallum Estates Group – Cedar Hill, Texas

Michelle Martin – Joy Michelle Realty Group – Burleson, Texas

Carlee Otero – Frisco, Texas

Heidi Ferrell – Southlake, Texas

Alexandra Parnes – Rockwall, Texas

Mercy Wandia – Frisco, Texas

The JPAR STAR Awards Gala was an evening filled with inspiration and celebration, highlighting the incredible talent and dedication within the JPAR network. As the event concluded, attendees left energized and motivated to continue raising the bar in the real estate industry.

For more information about joining JPAR®, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents).

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: ( grow.jpar.com ) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. For a set flat fee, owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

About JPAR® - Real Estate: ( www.jpar.com ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate