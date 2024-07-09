JPAR® Welcomes Newest Franchise Office Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR to its Growing Network

Brokerage stands out in Chesapeake, Virginia, with a strong commitment to integrity, innovation, and community, making it a top choice for buyers and sellers in the Hampton Roads area.

PLANO, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR , a leading real estate brand, announced today the addition of its newest franchise office, Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR, located at 4631 Desert Road, Chesapeake, Virginia. The office serves the vibrant Hampton Roads market, including Williamsburg, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk.

Under the leadership of broker/owner Keisha Rorie, Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR is poised to drive excellence and innovation in the local real estate market while focusing on recruiting top talent across the Hampton Roads region. Leveraging JPAR's cutting-edge technology platform, comprehensive training programs, and robust support systems, agents affiliated with Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR will benefit from the franchise's wealth of expertise, deep commitment to client satisfaction, brand recognition, and collaborative, community-focused culture.

"At Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR, our mission is more than just providing exceptional real estate services. It's about fostering a sense of community, guided by integrity, professionalism, and a deep commitment to client satisfaction. We strive to exceed expectations, empower our agents, and contribute positively to the communities we serve, creating a shared sense of belonging and shared values," said Keisha.

Hampton Roads, a region renowned for its rich history, picturesque waterfronts, and vibrant cultural scene, attracts many buyers and sellers. Its excellent schools, family-friendly amenities, thriving job market, and convenient access to major cities make it an ideal choice for families and professionals. The region's peaceful neighborhoods and abundant recreational opportunities make it a desirable retirement destination. This dynamic market offers many opportunities for first-time homebuyers and seasoned investors.

"Welcoming Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR into our network is a significant milestone for us," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR Affiliate Network. "Keisha's dedication to excellence and her deep roots in the community aligns perfectly with our core values. We are excited to support Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR in delivering outstanding service and achieving great success in the Hampton Roads market."

Joining forces with JPAR offers agents many advantages, including access to cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training and support, brand recognition, and a nurturing, collaborative culture. Shipmate Real Estate +JPAR is eager to harness these resources to boost agent productivity, expand market presence, and foster community engagement.

