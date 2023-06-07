JPI Announces Appointment of Scott Turner as Chief Visionary Officer

Mr. Turner will provide ongoing inspiration and vision to support JPI's short and long-term goals.

IRVING, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI announced today that Scott Turner has been named Chief Visionary Officer, a new leadership role focused on the development and execution of a comprehensive strategic vision for the company's growth and expansion.

Mr. Turner comes to JPI with an impressive background, having held senior leadership positions in both the public and private sectors. Specifically, Turner is the former Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council ("WHORC") under Dr. Ben Carson's leadership. Prior to his leadership at the White House, he served two terms as the elected representative of House District 33 in the Texas House of Representatives.

"I am thrilled that JPI has chosen Scott Turner as their Chief Visionary Officer," said Dr. Ben Carson, the former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. "I couldn't think of a better title for him if I tried to. I have seen first-hand Scott's ability to excel as both a visionary and a doer. His work ethic, character and infectious attitude working with me on opportunity zones proved to be incredibly beneficial for our nation, and I know this same style of servant leadership will bring success to JPI. Scott is Godly, hardworking, and a natural born leader and JPI is blessed to have him."

Beyond his leadership in the public sector, Mr. Turner played in the NFL for nine years and continues to serve as a Senior Advisor to the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Turner also founded and is President of the CEOC (Community Engagement & Opportunity Council), whose mission is to revitalize America through sports, mentorship and economic opportunity. He also serves as an associate pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

As the Chief Visionary Officer at JPI, Scott is responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive strategic vision to drive the company's growth and expansion. His role involves working closely with the executive leadership team to devise and execute corporate strategy, establishing and maintaining strong relationships with local, state, and federal entities, reinforcing JPI's position as a thought leader, and promoting a culture of collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement.

In many ways, this new role is simply an expansion of Turner's existing partnership with JPI. Prior to being named as Chief Visionary Officer, Scott has served as an advisor to JPI for the past two years. During this time, he has offered keen insights and advised the JPI team on key strategies in order to advance the strategic priorities of the company, while also providing ongoing motivation and inspiration to strengthen JPI's "people-first" culture.

"We are delighted to have Scott join our executive leadership," said Payton Mayes, CEO of JPI. "As an advisor to JPI, Scott has proven to be a great asset to the organization, and to me personally. At JPI, we look for leaders who are humble, hungry and people-smart, and Scott truly embodies those traits. Scott's reputation is well-established as a leader in business, in the Texas Legislature and our country's Executive Branch, and he has a strong track record of positively influencing organizations and teams. He has uncompromising integrity and leads by example, and we are blessed to have him as part of the JPI team."

"I am excited to join the JPI family and contribute to its ongoing success," said Turner. "Harnessing the potential of JPI's collective experience and talent, I am confident that we can propel the company towards even greater achievements. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented team at JPI to shape the company's future and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve."

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder, and investment manager of Class A, attainable and affordable multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 9,000 apartment homes under development. Recognized by NMHC as the 8th largest and fastest growing developer in the U.S., JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has two offices in Southern California. With a 33-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's leadership team has comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects and high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing, and asset management services as well as construction, financial, and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

