JPI Breaks Ground on 450 Class A Multifamily Homes In Grand Prairie

Jefferson Loyd Park will be made up of eight 3-store walkup buildings near Joe Pool Lake on State Highway 360

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI, a leader in the development of best-in-class multifamily communities, has broken ground on the first phase of Jefferson Loyd Park, a Class A development that will bring 450 multifamily homes to Grand Prairie.

Jefferson Loyd Park will be made up of eight 3-story walkup buildings, will span over 25 acres, and will feature urban-style architecture. Residents will enjoy top-of-the-line community amenities such as a resort-style pool with cabanas, a fitness center equipped with virtual exercise class offerings, and convenient access to Loyd Park and Joe Pool Lake.

The new community, made up of eight 3-story walkup buildings, will span over 25 acres and will feature urban-style architecture. Residents will enjoy top-of-the-line community amenities such as a resort-style pool with cabanas, a fitness center equipped with virtual exercise class offerings, and convenient access to Loyd Park and Joe Pool Lake.

"This is a really exciting project for us," said Blake Taylor, Senior Vice President and Regional Development Partner for JPI. "Not only are we able to bring a substantial number of homes to a growing area, but in such a unique location. Jefferson Loyd Park will provide residents with a place to call home that is urban yet has easy access to Loyd Park and Joe Pool Lake. It's the best of both worlds."

Jefferson Loyd Park is positioned along Highway 360 between Debbie Lane and Broad Street. State Highway 360 is a major highway in the area and reports 27,000 vehicles per day. The community also provides residents quick access to a host of retail and dining within a 5-mile radius, such as Kroger, The Home Depot, Super Target, Chase Bank, Starbucks, and many more.

Partners on the project include the lender, Happy State Bank; architect, Demarest; civil engineering, Kimley Horn, and many others. Including Loyd Park, JPI's total count of homes under construction currently stands at over 7,600, with over 6,200 homes under construction in North Texas alone.

"Jefferson Loyd Park Phase 1 marks JPI's 3rd project in Grand Prairie in the last 18 months, so we have become very familiar with their quality and standard of work," said John Lopez, District 4, Mayor Pro Tem for Grand Prairie. "Our priority is to enhance the quality of life for the community, and we believe that this new project will do just that by bringing top-of-the-line mix-use housing to an area of town that has so much to offer."

First occupancy for the first phase of Jefferson Loyd Park is planned for January 2025. Phase two of the project will feature 352 additional homes and is set to begin construction late 2023. Interested residents are encouraged to visit www.jpi.com/communities/jefferson-loyd-park-phase-1 for updates.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder, and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 9,300 apartment homes under development. Recognized by NMHC as the 8th largest and fastest growing developer in the U.S., JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has two offices in Southern California. With a 33-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's leadership team has comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to senior-living communities and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing, and asset management services as well as construction, financial, and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

SOURCE JPI