JPI Breaks Ground on Jefferson Addison Heights, Bringing 290 Homes to Addison, Texas

The new class A multifamily community includes features specifically designed for the residents of the area.

ADDISON, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI, a leader in the development of best-in-class multifamily communities, has broken ground on Jefferson Addison Heights, a Class A development that will bring 290 homes to Addison, Texas.

JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Addison Heights, a Class A development that will bring 290 homes to Addison, Texas.

The new 5-story development will span nearly 3 acres at the Southeast quadrant of Airport Parkway and Addison Road and will feature a furnished clubhouse including a game room equipped with chess, pool, and shuffleboard; a fitness center including a yoga and spin studio; and a resort-style pool, and cabanas. The homes will include an assortment of leading amenities typical to JPI communities, such as stone countertops, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, and minimum 10' ceilings.

Because JPI develops each community specifically with the surrounding area in mind, Jefferson Addison Heights will include a unique design to take advantage of the views of nearby Addison Airport and provide a connection for pedestrians and residents to walk to the amenities offered within Addison Circle. A unique offering of this community will be the 4th-floor mezzanine units with private roof decks to overlook Addison Airport, providing some of the best seats in town for the annual Kaboom Town fireworks show.

Recognized by RealPage as the most active developer in DFW for the seventh consecutive year, JPI has been delivering a steady supply of communities throughout DFW to respond to the robust job growth driving the economy. Specific to Dallas County, this is the 20th community that JPI has built in the last 5 years.

"Addison offers a wealth of opportunities for residents and organizations to flourish," said Payton Mayes, CEO of JPI. "We're thrilled to bring Jefferson Addison Heights to this bustling community that over 2,000 businesses call home and thankful to the Town of Addison for working with us to turn this vision into reality."

The population in Addison has grown more than 15% in the last decade and hosts the headquarters of many corporations such as May Kay Cosmetics and Hitachi Consulting. The new community is conveniently located just 1 mile from Prestonwood Town Center (which includes big-name retailers like Walmart, Michael's, and Wells Fargo), and 3 miles from the Galleria Mall.

"Addison has a strong business culture and a "can-do" attitude," said Mayor Bruce Arfsten. "JPI brings that same spirit and has a track record for delivering best-in-class homes. We're excited to partner with them to deliver this new community to the residents of Addison."

Leasing for Jefferson Addison Heights is expected to begin in October 2024. Interested residents are encouraged to visit www.jpi.com/communities/jefferson-addison-heights for updates.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder, and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 9,000 apartment homes under development. Recognized by NMHC as the 8th largest and fastest growing developer in the U.S., JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has two offices in Southern California. With a 33-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's leadership team has comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to senior-living communities and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing, and asset management services as well as construction, financial, and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Sweat, JPI

(817) 521-8381

[email protected]

SOURCE JPI