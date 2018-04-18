JPI's Investment In Farmers Branch Grows

"Jefferson Alpha West combines exceptional design with ultimate convenience in a market poised to grow tremendously," said Matt Brendel, senior vice president and development partner at JPI. "The location provides residents a walkable, amenity-rich environment while maintaining a strong sense of community."

Located off the Dallas North Tollway, Jefferson Alpha West is just steps away from the Galleria mall. The community is also less than two miles from the well-known Addison Circle, which encompasses 120,000 square feet of retail space and a 10-acre park that serves as a special events center for activities throughout the year.

Tying in to the inner-city location, Jefferson Alpha West will have an urban-design feel that is brought to life by extensive use of storefront glass at the main entry and leasing area. The community will be highly integrated with its surrounding environment through wide walkways and landscaping. Jefferson Alpha West will also offer residents:

Urban, 10-foot ceilings

Private patios with ground-floor private yards

A resort-style pool

A fourth-floor rooftop lounge

A two-story vaulted-ceiling clubhouse

A community dog park

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with 4,610 apartment homes under construction. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also has offices in California, Arizona and New York. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to student-living housing projects and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, pre-development, underwriting, marketing and asset management services as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

