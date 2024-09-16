JPMA and Safe Kids Highlight New Tools to Help Families Use Car Seats Correctly

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As advances in child restraint technologies and improved Federal safety regulations continue to make car seats more effective at reducing injuries and preventing fatalities, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) and Safe Kids Worldwide are teaming up during Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 15-21, 2024) to remind families to use the correct car seat for their child's height, weight, age, and developmental needs. It's also important for the car seat to be used according to manufacturer instructions.

"Car seat manufacturers design these safety devices to protect children, and new regulations help assure that all available models meet enhanced safety requirements," said Joseph Colella, director of child passenger safety for JPMA. "Choosing the right car seat for your child's needs and using it according to manufacturer instructions is the best way to protect your child from harm."

Car crashes are a leading cause of injury and death for children under age 15. Each day in the U.S., 429 children are injured and three are killed in car crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). What's more, research shows that nearly 40 percent of children killed in crashes are not restrained at all.

"A properly used car seat can reduce the risk of injury and death by as much as 71 percent," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "Car seats, booster seats, and seat belts save lives. During Child Passenger Safety Week, we want to remind all parents and caregivers to buckle their children up in the right seat for every ride, every time."

To help parents and caregivers better protect their children in and around cars, JPMA and Safe Kids are providing the following free in-person and online resources for families:

To be certain that a car seat is being used correctly, it's important that parents and other caregivers carefully read and follow the instructions and labels. Product experts will help answer any questions through manufacturer customer service resources, and many manufacturer websites include how-to videos. Hands-on assistance is also available from trained and certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians across the country and is usually provided as a free service through check-up events or inspection stations. Virtual checks are also available, so every family can have full access to these educational resources.

