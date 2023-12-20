JPMA Announces Summit Dates for the Baby and Children's Products Industry

Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) will host its annual Summit in Washington, D.C. June 4 - 6, 2024. Members of the baby and children's products industry are invited to attend the Summit to learn, connect, and collaborate, and ultimately, to advance baby and child safety.

The Summit serves as an opportunity for JPMA members, manufacturers, testing labs, safety experts, and government agencies to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities within the industry and to identify ways to continue creating the safest and most innovative products for babies and young children.

"Parents and caregivers rely on our products to keep babies safe and to make caregiving more convenient," said Rob Gardner, Chairman of JPMA's Board of Directors and President and CEO of Joovy. "As an industry, our commitment to the safety of babies and young children means it's crucial that we address issues like safe sleep, chemicals regulation, counterfeit goods, tariffs, supply chain issues, and more. The Summit is the perfect opportunity for us to do that."

The three-day event will include networking opportunities, educational sessions, moderated discussions, special-interest breakout sessions, a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with Representatives, and more. "The 2024 JPMA Summit is the most important industry event of the year," said JPMA Executive Director Lisa Trofe. "We welcome and strongly encourage everyone in the baby and children's products industry to attend this important event."

About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children, and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. Established in 1962, JPMA has spent more than 60 years helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children.

