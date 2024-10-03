JPMA Cares Awards Microgrants to 11 Organizations Advancing Safe Sleep for Babies

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month, founded by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health. Tragically, approximately 3,700 babies in the U.S. were lost to sleep-related deaths in 2022 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This number reflects an increase in sleep-related infant deaths over recent years, adding urgency to the need to better address this growing problem.

That's why JPMA Cares, the nonprofit foundation of the juvenile products industry, launched a Safe Sleep Campaign with other non-profit partners earlier this year. The campaign aims to deliver easy-to-understand, consistent advice about safe sleep to parents and caregivers across geographies, ethnicities, religions, and cultures.

As a continuation of the Safe Sleep Campaign, JPMA Cares recently announced the recipients of its 2024-2025 microgrants to organizations championing safe sleep for babies and young children. From a field of nearly 40 applicants, the following 11 organizations were selected to receive microgrants:

"JPMA Cares selected this year's microgrant recipients because each is working to advance safe sleep for babies," said JPMA Cares Board Chair Rick Schaub. "The grants will be used to further research and amplify safe sleep best practices to expectant and new parents, thereby preventing sleep-related injuries and deaths."

JPMA Cares created a Safe Sleep Tip Sheet with expert-approved, easy-to-follow advice on safe sleep for babies and young children. This free resource is available for download from the JPMA Cares website.

If you're interested in learning more and joining JPMA Cares to advance safe sleep for babies, please visit us at jpmacares.org.

About JPMA Cares

JPMA Cares is the philanthropic arm of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) and the broader baby and children's products industry. As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, JPMA Cares aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.

