JPMA Cares Honors Torine Creppy, Impacts Children in Need

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPMA Cares, a foundation committed to improving the long-term outcomes of babies and young children, presented its third annual Impact Award to Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. For more than two decades, Creppy has led efforts to ensure families have access to the right products and injury prevention information regardless of income, education, or other factors.

"Torine and her team at Safe Kids Worldwide work tirelessly to prevent childhood injuries, and JPMA Cares values the positive impact they're making," said Executive Director of JPMA Cares and JPMA Lisa Trofe. "Torine is a shining example of advocacy in action, and her work benefits one of the world's most vulnerable populations—babies and young children."

Creppy was honored at JPMA Cares' Benefit for Babies in Washington, D.C. last month. Event sponsors included AmazonSafe Kids WorldwideBreathable Baby, Association Headquarters, and ASTM International.

Proceeds from JPMA Cares fundraising initiatives like the Benefit are used to advance the foundation's mission.

"As JPMA Cares secures the right resources, we partner with like-minded charities to distribute them to people and places in high need," said Trofe. "At less than two years old, our foundation has already positively impacted more than 10,000 babies and young children. JPMA Cares extends our industry's purpose of supporting infants, young children, and their caregivers with safe products. We plan to keep the momentum going."

To further the impact of JPMA Cares, the foundation partnered with lead donors Amazon, Chicco, Delta Children's Products, and Regal Lager to fund and facilitate a microgrant initiative this year. From a field of 50+ applicants, JPMA Cares awarded six microgrants of $5,000 each to Mission Sleep, EveryMom Chicago, Greater D.C. Diaper Bank, Okeechobee Healthy Start Coalition, Boston Children's Hospital, and HarborCOV.

"From recognizing partners like Torine Creppy at Safe Kids Worldwide to raising funds at the Benefit to distributing funds through our new microgrant program, JPMA Cares is championing the long-term success of babies and young children," said Trofe. "We invite those who care about having a positive impact on babies to join us."

Learn more and get involved at jpmacares.org.

