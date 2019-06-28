JPMorgan Chase and StartOut Announce Collaboration on the StartOut Pride Economic Impact Index

An industry first, the StartOut Pride Economic Impact Index (SPEII) will be an agile online tool for governments (especially municipalities), investors, ecosystem builders, and founders to collaborate on improving enabling environments for founders of diverse backgrounds, and make informed decisions based on their predictive economic impact. By leveraging massive online datasets in as close to real-time as possible, the SPEII will demonstrate the economic contributions and growth opportunities through the creation of more welcoming environments; and conversely, the profound negative impact of discrimination on job creation, angel and venture funding, and other metrics.

There is no reliable data on the contributions of LGBTQ entrepreneurs. However, the gender gap between privileged men and underprivileged groups in terms of pay, e.g., has been well documented and continues to hinder innovation and job creation in the US. Moreover, the Wall Street Journal in late 2018 reported on the equity gap between women and male employees at start-ups, with the former earning just 47 cents on the dollar. To address disparities like these, JPMorgan Chase is working with StartOut to bridge that gap and provide equal access for underrepresented groups.

Ted Archer, head of Small Business Forward for JPMorgan Chase, stated: "Creating an environment where all Americans have a chance to share in economic opportunity requires collaboration of business, government, nonprofit and other civic organizations. Getting reliable data in near real-time will enable decision-makers to make data-driven investments to spur growth, and we are proud to support StartOut in this ground breaking endeavor."

Andres Wydler, StartOut's executive director, added: "Mayors, investors, and founders want to support our community, but there is no data available to quantify the tremendous contributions of LGBTQ entrepreneurs. We are most excited about JPMorgan Chase's generous support, as the SPEII will fill that critical gap and provide a powerful tool to level the playing field."

The StartOut Pride Economic Impact Index is scheduled to launch later in the year. The adaptive, interactive website will be widely accessible on www.startout.org.

About JPMorgan Chase:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About StartOut:

Founded in 2009, StartOut, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the largest national organization to support LGBTQ entrepreneurs with 15,000 members nationwide. Its mission is to increase the number, diversity, and impact of LGBTQ entrepreneurs and amplify their stories to drive the economic empowerment of the community. StartOut helps aspiring LGBTQ entrepreneurs start new companies; supports current entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their existing businesses; and engages successful entrepreneurs as role models and mentors, on its online portal and through targeted events nationwide. For more information, please visit www.startout.org.

