JPMorgan Chase Awards National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation $250,000 to Create Pathways to Advancement for Restaurant Workers

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) was awarded a $250,000 philanthropic commitment from JPMorgan Chase to expand its apprenticeship program to create a new track specifically for Kitchen Manager, an important leadership role for running an efficient and safe restaurant.

The NRAEF’s Kitchen Manager apprenticeship program will create opportunities for restaurant workers to advance into higher paying leadership roles.

The new apprenticeship will add to the portfolio of occupational training that the NRAEF has developed, providing pathways to economic mobility and better paying jobs. Through on-the-job and related training, these apprenticeships create opportunities for workers, especially low-wage earners and underrepresented minorities, to earn stackable, in-demand industry credentials, increase their earnings, and advance in the workforce.

"This new apprenticeship program will help ensure that workers and employers have relevant skills for our changing industry, as well as address the economic challenges caused by the pandemic," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "COVID-19 has reshaped the restaurant industry—and increased the demand for Kitchen Managers. This will be a huge assist in helping restaurant workers advance their careers and our industry rebuild."

"At JPMorgan Chase, we are committed to preparing youth and workers for the future of work and connecting them with promising career pathways," said Sara Steinberg, Vice President, Global Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase & Co. "Apprenticeships help meet employer demand for skilled workers and enable young people to get their foot in the door while gaining hands-on skills."

Restaurants finished 2020 nearly 2.5 million jobs (or 20%) below its pre-coronavirus level.

In June 2019 , there were 12,463 openings for Kitchen Managers. In June 2020 , there were 20,513 openings.

Black restaurant industry workers represent nearly half of entry-level employees, but only 16.4% of Kitchen Managers.

Those who have completed the Foundation's restaurant management apprenticeships have increased their earnings by 54% on average.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce.

NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community-based organizations to provide opportunity youth and justice-involved individuals with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. To learn more about the NRAEF and its work, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

