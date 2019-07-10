JPMorgan Chase Launches You Invest Portfolios

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JPMorgan Chase today announced the launch of You Invest[1] Portfolios, a new digital investing solution, available on Chase.com and the Chase mobile app, that gives millions of new and existing customers access to portfolios designed and managed with the expertise and technology of J.P. Morgan.

You Invest Portfolios are designed and managed using the extensive research and investment experience of J.P. Morgan. Customers can open an account in a few easy steps by answering a set of questions about their risk tolerance, financial goals and time horizon. They are then matched with a portfolio designed to help them meet their goals now and in the future.

You Invest Portfolios is built with a diverse mix of J.P. Morgan ETFs[2] to balance risk and returns based on a customer's needs. You Invest can be accessed through Chase's award-winning mobile app, allowing customers to manage their investments and other Chase accounts all in one place.

"Customers can now bank, save, borrow and invest in one of our 5,000 branches as well as on the go," said Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Consumer Banking at Chase. "Our firm continues to invest in technology and experiences that help customers make the most of their money, so that they can make the most of their lives."

Customers can open a You Invest Portfolios account with as little as $2,500 and an advisory fee that starts at less than $1 a month or 35 basis points. Investors are credited for fees associated with investing in J.P. Morgan Asset Management ETFs.

"We are excited to share You Invest Portfolios with the goal to make it easy for our millions of digitally-engaged customers to get and stay invested in a balanced mix of ETFs in minutes," said Jed Laskowitz, CEO of You Invest.

JPMorgan Chase introduced You Invest last year, with its digital brokerage product You Invest Trade. With You Invest Trade, customers can open a self-directed brokerage account in minutes, transfer funds between their Chase accounts in real-time, and place trades online or on their mobile device. All customers receive 100 commission-free stock and ETF trades for their first year and the opportunity to earn more.

"We developed You Invest Trade and Portfolios to let customers invest when, where and how they want to," said Kelli Keough, Global Head of Digital Wealth Management for JPMorgan Chase.

Customers also have access to J.P. Morgan's award-winning equity research[3], which covers more than 1,200 U.S. companies, and a range of tools and content to help them learn more about investing and become more confident investors.

To open an account or to learn more, please visit www.YouInvest.com/Portfolios.

[1] You Invest is a business of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, an affiliate of Chase bank which offers a variety of wealth management services.

[2] Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks, as well as charges and expenses of the ETF before investing. To obtain a prospectus visit the fund company's web site. The prospectus contains this and other information about the ETF. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

[3] Ranked #1 in Institutional Investor All-America Research Survey.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

