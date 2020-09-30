JPO Concepts Helps Bring Communities Together, One Meal at A Time

"As a small business, indefinitely suspending our services left us feeling completely helpless. However, we just could not sit idly by and watch our beloved city suffer. Even with our limited resources, our team immediately shifted operations to provide warm, well-balanced meals to those fighting on the frontlines as well as vulnerable members of the community. Seeing how food brought people together during this critical time made us want to take the initiative even further. As the hot topic of conversation constantly shifts, food insecurity remains a huge issue. According to Food Bank for New York, more than 1.2 million New York City residents lack consistent access to enough food. Through our #CateringOurCommunity program, we aim to help tackle this issue and are actively looking to join forces with other like-minded organizations." Helah, Founder & CEO

Founded in 2009, JPO Concepts is an events and hospitality company based in NYC. From wedding to corporate events, their small but mighty team of hospitality professionals specialize in a wide range of offerings such as catering, venue rentals, production services, and more.

We are actively seeking meal sponsors for new initiatives and would love to hear from you!

More info: https://jpoconcepts.squarespace.com/catering-our-community

Go Fund Me: www.gofundme.com/catering-our-community or gf.me/u/xv7kyz

Instagram: @jpoconcepts

SOURCE JPO Concepts

