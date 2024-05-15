JPOrleans Unveils Site Plan for River Trail at Valley Forge

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River Trail at Valley Forge by JPOrleans, a new residential community nestled between the scenic Schuylkill River Trail and the Schuylkill River, is proud to announce the release of its community site plan.

The new site plan integrates a range of amenities designed to contribute to the quality of life for residents while embracing the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. At the heart of the plan lies the community gazebo, a charming focal point where residents can gather and socialize.

River Trail Site Plan

In addition, the site plan features a tot lot, providing a safe and engaging space for children to play. Set amidst lush greenery and thoughtfully landscaped areas, the tot lot offers a beautiful environment for children to explore and build friendships.

Situated between the Schuylkill River Trail and the tranquil Schuylkill River, River Trail at Valley Forge offers residents easy access to outdoor recreational activities. Whether biking, hiking, or kayaking from the nearby boat launch, residents can immerse themselves in nature right outside their doorstep.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new site plan, which reflects our commitment to creating vibrant and inclusive communities that harmonize with their natural surroundings," said Jeffrey Orleans, CEO of JPOrleans. "With the addition of these amenities, and our prime location, we are confident that River Trail at Valley forge will be a prime destination for residents seeking a spectacular living experience."

The release of the site plan marks an exciting milestone for River Trail at Valley Forge, reinforcing its position as a premier residential community that blends modern living with nature, with close proximity to urban amenities.

For more information about River Trail at Valley Forge, please visit JPOrleans.com.

About JPOrleans

JPOrleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. With more than 100 years of family history in homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of generations of homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JPOrleans homes are located in highly desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

CONTACT: Gary Stefanoni

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

215-645-1930

[email protected]

SOURCE JPOrleans