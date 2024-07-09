JPX's API Service "J-Quants Pro" Adds New Datasets

Multiple new datasets related to Japan's financial market are now available in a machine-readable format via JPX's "J-Quants Pro" API service.

TOKYO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc., a leading global provider of Japan's financial market data, promptly added new datasets to "J-Quants Pro" API/SFTP service which was launched in February 2024.

What is J-Quants Pro？

J-Quants Pro is a new platform offering institutional users streamlined access to financial data of Japanese markets. It disseminates structured data through user-friendly channels such as APIs and SFTP in a machine-readable format so that users can discover new trading/business opportunities and make informed decisions with minimum effort. J-Quants' datasets include those which have been only accessible on the JPX website in less convenient formats. It also provides access to historical data that were not available.

J-Quants Pro Datasets

Dataset Data Period Listed Issue information since May 2008 Trading by Type of Investors since Jan 2008 Detail Breakdown Trading Data since Jan 2010 Margin Trading Outstanding-Daily since May 2008 Margin Trading Outstanding-Weekly since Feb 2012 Financial Summary and BS/PL Statements since Jul 2008 Derivatives Trading Volume / Position by Participant since Mar 2014 Scheduled Dates for Earnings Announcements since Sep 2014 ToSTNeT(Off-auction block trade) Super Large Lot since Feb 2008

Experience the power of streamlined data retrieval, as our platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems, providing real-time updates and comprehensive analytics.

Take your business to new heights with our cutting-edge data platform. Contact today and see the difference it can make for your organization.

About JPX Market Innovation & Research

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) was established as a subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (TOKYO:8697) in 2022. It consolidates JPX Group's data/index services and system-related services, and leads further business enhancement of JPX Group by leveraging IT technologies and new business partnerships.

Contact

Frontier Development Department,

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Inquiry form: https://pro.jpx-jquants.com contact page.

SOURCE JPX MARKET INNOVATION & RESEARCH,INC.