JR Automation Acquires Esys Automation

"We look forward to leveraging the Esys teams' capabilities and expertise to further build out our leading-edge global automation solutions platform, with a growing focus on providing 'Industry 4.0' solutions to our customers," JR Automation Chairman and CEO Mike DuBose says. "Esys' capabilities, dedication, sense of urgency, and focus on quality for their worldwide customer base is well-aligned with the culture and strategy at JR Automation, so we anticipate a smooth transition forward. Together, our complementary strengths will create more opportunities for exceptional customer solutions and a well-developed team of innovative employees."

"I'm extremely excited and proud these two great companies are teaming up," says Chris Marcus, President of Esys Automation. "Esys and JR Automation both have very similar, people-oriented corporate cultures that it feels as though our merger was meant to be. Joining forces with the JR Automation team will provide great opportunities for our people and increase our ability to support our customers both technically and geographically. Similarly, aligning best practices and leveraging each organization's tremendous engineering and manufacturing talent will improve our ability to deliver highly sophisticated automation systems on a global scale."

About JR Automation

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing and technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more. With this acquisition, JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 23 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Esys Automation

Esys Automation is a leading full-service automation solutions provider to the automotive industry. Esys provides automation design, simulation, and machine building, including advanced robotic systems and industry-specific software solutions. Esys specializes in vehicle assembly applications in areas such as press, powertrain, plastics, body assembly, paint, sealer, final assembly, and tire & wheel. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Esys Automation operates globally. Visit https://www.esysautomation.com for more information.

