JR AUTOMATION ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITIONS TO THE LEADERSHIP TEAM

HOLLAND, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JR Automation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announces new additions to their leadership team with the appointment of Swapna Soman as Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Doug LaCroix as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives.

Doug LaCroix - Vice President Strategic Initiatives Swapna Soman - Global Chief Human Resources Officer

Soman joins the company with over two decades of extensive experience in Human Resources Management and brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision with her. Prior to JR Automation, Soman held key leadership positions in Human Resources at Cummins, Leggett & Platt, and most recently Allegion.

LaCroix brings over 20 years of experience in business strategy planning and execution, as well as extensive global program and project management. Prior to JR Automation, LaCroix held strategic leadership positions within Volta Power Systems and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors / Johnson Controls Interiors.

"We are excited about what both Swapna and Doug bring to the company and believe their experience and strategic visions will help drive our team to new heights," said CEO Dave DeGraaf. "They're joining us at an exciting time as we continue expanding our capabilities across new and emerging industries, worldwide."

ABOUT JR AUTOMATION

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more.

In 2019, JR Automation was acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. In a strategic effort towards offering a seamless connection between the physical and cyberspace for industrial manufacturers and distributers worldwide. With this partnership, JR Automation provides customers a unique, single-source solution for complete integration of their physical assets and data information, offering greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies towards achieving their Industry 4.0 visions. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 20+ manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

