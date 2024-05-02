JR AUTOMATION UNVEILS UPDATED BRANDING AND MESSAGING

HOLLAND, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JR Automation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), unveils a new brand strategy that is more aligned with the distinct values and capabilities that differentiate the company, while further positioning them for growth as the market continues to rapidly evolve.

For over forty years, JR Automation has led the market in designing and building custom automation solutions for leading manufacturers and distributors worldwide, integrating their advanced systems with their digital technologies to provide clients the edge needed to thrive in their industry. As a Hitachi Group Company, JR Automation's customers now have access to a global network of industrial, technical, and digital expertise to help advance their operations to compete. This new brand messaging focuses on highlighting their talented global team, emphasizing co-creation and partnership with their customers, and leverages the company's diverse experience.

"We are excited to showcase our new, elevated brand expression," said Chris Dolbow, Vice President of Marketing for JR Automation. "The new brand leverages a global, tech-forward design and the messaging showcases our dedication to collaborating with clients to find innovative solutions."

"The move is intentional," states Dave DeGraaf, Chief Executive Officer. "It enables us to better communicate the approach and capabilities that set us apart and aligns with our position as a forward-thinking global innovator. I believe it also recognizes our growth beyond West Michigan and our integration with Hitachi."

Visit JR Automation's website for an introduction to their updated brand direction, or visit them at the AUTOMATE 2024 show in Chicago or the SEMICON Southeast Asia show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to physically experience their new look.

ABOUT JR AUTOMATION

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, consumer products, and more.

In 2019, JR Automation was acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. in a strategic effort towards offering a seamless connection between the physical and cyberspace for industrial manufacturers and distributers worldwide. With this partnership, JR Automation provides customers a unique, single-source solution for complete integration of their physical assets and data information, offering greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies towards achieving their Industry 4.0 visions. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 20+ manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

