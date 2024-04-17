J.R. Dunn Jewelers Joins the Worldwide Network of Official Rolex Jewelers by Launching the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Program

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.R. Dunn Jewelers, South Florida based family-owned jeweler founded in 1969, is proud to launch the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program—now available in-store and online at jrdunn.com.

The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned programme is only available within the brand’s official distribution network. @Rolex/Federico Berardi The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned seal symbolizes the watch’s status as a certified second-hand Rolex watch. It attests to all of the quality criteria inherent to the brand's products. @ Rolex/Federico Berardi Rolex Certified Pre-Owned

The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Program, launched by Rolex in December 2022 provides clients with the confidence in purchasing a pre-owned Rolex timepiece that is authentic and remains in its original configuration, without any alteration. After undergoing a detailed service procedure by J.R. Dunn's Rolex Authorized Service Center, a meticulous process that ensures uncompromised quality standards the watches are certified by Rolex as genuine and assured to function properly. Upon sale, all Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watches are accompanied by a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned guarantee card symbolizing an official testament to their authenticity.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting new program," said Sean Dunn, Co-Owner and Vice President of J.R. Dunn Jewelers. "The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned certification process ensures that each watch meets the highest standards of authenticity, unparalleled performance, and aesthetics. It's a game changer to provide our clients with an unmatched level of confidence when they are looking to acquire a pre-owned Rolex timepiece."

J.R. Dunn Jewelers invites you to explore their new Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Program by visiting their Lighthouse Point showroom or website at www.jrdunn.com.

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers:

J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969—celebrating over 50 years of business. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like Roberto Coin, Gucci, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Mikimoto, and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life's most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit: https://www.jrdunn.com

