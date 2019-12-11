J.R. Johansson Launches New Podcast and Re-Releases Best-Selling Book 'Insomnia'

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.R. Johansson, the brains behind the best-selling "Night Walkers" thriller book series, today announced the launch of a brand-new podcast: Riveting Reads.

The new podcast, narrated by famed voice actor Roy Samuelson, will feature a chapter-by-chapter breakdown of the first book in the three-part series, Insomnia. Episodes will be released three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and will each feature unique, never-before-heard, behind-the-scenes commentary from the author herself.

"The idea that I could take my love of storytelling and my love of podcasts and combine them to develop a brand-new way to connect with readers and fans was an option I couldn't walk away from," said J.R. Johansson, author of the "Night Walkers" series. "This kind of in-depth author commentary is something that's rarely – if ever – been done in this way, so I'm really looking forward to opening the door to this new type of medium in the world of literature."

Riveting Reads will begin with season one – featuring Insomnia – and will continue on with the other two books in the series: Paranoia and Mania.

"In the future, I'd also love to feature some other authors on the podcast as well," said Johansson. "Podcasting is an almost entirely untapped platform for authors. Being a big fan of audio dramas myself, I'm really excited to see them rising in popularity and look forward to taking advantage of the potential."

In addition to the new podcast, an audio version of Insomnia will also be available for the first time ever and the paperback version of the book is being re-released with chapter revisions, a new cover and an exclusive bonus chapter. The paperback is available for purchase online via Amazon and other major retailers for $14.99, while the listeners can purchase the audiobook on Audible at the end of the month.

Riveting Reads is now available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and all other podcast-listening platforms. For more information on the new podcast, as well as J.R. Johansson's upcoming projects, visit jrjohansson.com.

ABOUT J.R. JOHANSSON

J.R. Johansson is the award-winning author behind the best-selling "Night Walkers" series – Insomnia, Paranoia and Mania. In addition to the thriller series, she has also written and published two standalone novels, Cut Me Free and The Row, which have earned numerous accolades worldwide. Johansson's books have been published in over a dozen languages and distributed in more than 20 countries across the globe. She frequently speaks at conferences and shows spanning the country and is currently penning her next novel.

