JR Machine Secures Strategic Investment from Schneider Resources Holding to Launch Expansion

SHAWANO, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JR Machine, a distinguished contract manufacturer specializing in complex machined parts, has announced a significant boost to its capital through a partnership with Schneider Resources Holding (SRH). SRH, a family-owned private investor, is now a majority equity member in JR Machine. Renowned as a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year, JR Machine has achieved remarkable growth by mastering the precision machining of complex parts from nickel-based superalloys, such as Inconel. These alloys are in high demand among leaders in space exploration and other emerging markets. The investment from SRH positions JR Machine to grow in tandem with its customers as these markets, including space travel, continue to evolve.

"JR Machine is ready for growth. Building parts for the most recognizable names in space exploration has allowed us to lean into Industry 4.0 and revolutionize how we work. Now, we can reach the next stage for our customers faster," said Tim Tumanic, JR Machine Founder-Owner. "Schneider Resources Holding is a perfect match. We share long-held values of quality, innovation, providing good careers for our staff, and supporting our commitment to grow in the Shawano area."

The founders and key figures of JR Machine, Tim Tumanic and Parker Tumanic, will maintain their pivotal leadership roles and ownership within the company. Additionally, Paul Knoll, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in manufacturing and engineering leadership, has joined JR Machine as Chief Executive Officer. No other employee changes will take place at this time, though both parties expect JR Machine to hire in the near future.

Additional Investments in Equipment and Technology

In line with its expansion strategy, JR Machine integrated two DMG MORI NLX 4000 CNC turning centers with CELOS controls into its exclusive DMG MORI shop, earlier this month. This enhancement enables JR Machine to produce intricate parts up to 18 inches in diameter while leveraging data to enhance quality and efficiency. With support from SRH, JR Machine plans to further invest in cutting-edge equipment, adopt new technologies, and explore potential complementary acquisitions. The company is considering the incorporation of 5-axis mill/turn centers, diversification into other machining processes, and expansion of in-house manufacturing services. Notably, JR Machine holds ISO, AS9100, and ITAR certifications, with expertise spanning aerospace, green energy, heavy equipment, and medical devices.

"Tim, Parker, and their team have created an incredible customer-first culture and standout precision parts production," commented Paul Schneider, SRH Principal and Founder. "Companies will now be able to turn to JR Machine for a wider array of manufacturing services to propel their growth."

Paul Knoll, JR Machine CEO commented, "I am excited to join such a talented leadership team as we work toward becoming the number one go-to partner of choice among OEMs."

Substantial Community Support

Beyond its business endeavors, JR Machine remains deeply committed to Shawano and surrounding communities, with a longstanding history of support spanning over 30 years. The company has played a pivotal role in establishing and sustaining CNC labs at Shawano Community High School and Bonduel High School. Additionally, JR Machine contributes significantly to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, the Shawano County Fair, Shawano Speedway, and annual Thanksgiving food drives, reflecting its dedication as a major employer in the area.

About JR Machine

JR Machine is a premier contract manufacturer renowned for its expertise in producing complex machined parts from its state-of-the-art facility in Shawano, Wisconsin. With over three decades of experience, the company specializes in streamlining the procurement and production processes for OEMs, tier one, and tier two manufacturers through collaborative approaches, advanced automation, stringent process control, and short lead times. JR Machine's extensive manufacturing capabilities encompass CNC machining of nickel-based superalloys, prototyping, engineering, multi-spindle machining, thread rolling, fabrication, and assembly. Certified with ISO, AS9100, and ITAR standards, JR Machine provides comprehensive manufacturing solutions, including engineering support, DFM review, and material traceability to clients across various industries, including space exploration, energy, defense, medical technology, and heavy equipment. Learn more at jrmachine.com .

About Schneider Resources Holding

Schneider Resources Holding (SRH) is a family-owned private investment company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. SRH brings not only financial and human resources but also a bigger vision to grow companies. With a focus on patient, generational investments, SRH partners with privately owned businesses in northeast Wisconsin, leveraging its expertise and extensive network to facilitate growth and fulfill the entrepreneurial vision. Committed to innovation, customer service, collaboration, and employee welfare, SRH empowers businesses to make meaningful contributions to their industries while fostering sustainable growth. Learn more at schneiderresources.com .

Media contact:

Jeron Udean, Strother Communications Group, [email protected]

SOURCE JR Machine