J&R Restoration Invests in Community Through $10,000 in Year-End Charitable Giving

News provided by

J&R Restoration

Dec 30, 2025, 06:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J&R Restoration, a family-owned and operated property restoration company serving Boca Raton and surrounding South Florida communities, is proud to announce its year-end charitable contributions totaling $10,000 in support of organizations that strengthen families, support children, and uplift the local community.

As part of its holiday and end-of-year giving initiative, J&R Restoration made donations to the following organizations:

  • Boca Helping Hands — $2,500
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital — $3,500
  • West Boca Youth Baseball — $1,000
  • Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida Chapter — $3,000

Giving back has always been a core value of J&R Restoration. As a local business built on trust and service, the company believes it is essential to reinvest in the community it serves—especially during the holiday season.

"Our work often puts us in people's homes during some of their most challenging moments," said Joseph Marraccino,  President of J&R Restoration. "We don't take that trust lightly. Supporting organizations that help children, families, and our local community is deeply important to us, and we're proud to make it part of our year-end giving."

The organizations supported reflect causes that align closely with J&R Restoration's mission: helping families regain stability, supporting children in need, and strengthening the community at a grassroots level—from food insecurity and medical research to youth development and wish-granting programs.

"As a family-owned company, community is personal to us," added Joseph Marraccino "These donations are one small way we can say thank you and continue investing in the place we call home."

J&R Restoration plans to continue its commitment to community involvement and charitable giving in the years ahead.

About J&R Restoration

J&R Restoration is a full-service property restoration company specializing in water damage mitigation, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage cleanup, and reconstruction services. Family-owned and operated, J&R Restoration serves residential and commercial clients throughout South Florida with a commitment to integrity, fast response, and high-quality workmanship.

For more information, visit www.jnrrestoration.com.

Media Contact:
J&R Restoration
[email protected]
(561)674-2332
www.jnrrestoration.com

SOURCE J&R Restoration

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

J&R Restoration to Exhibit and Sponsor Lunch at Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo on April 22nd

J&R Restoration to Exhibit and Sponsor Lunch at Palm Beach Condo & HOA Expo on April 22nd

J&R Restoration, a South Florida leader in water, mold, and fire damage restoration services, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics