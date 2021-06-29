J.R. Tietsort Joins Aura as Chief Information Security Officer

"Information security is at the heart of our business," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "I am confident that the addition of J.R. to our already strong information security team will ensure the protection of Aura's assets, employees and intellectual property as the company continues to grow."

Tietsort will lead Aura's information security program to maintain effective prevention, detection and response to emerging security threats.

"I'm excited to be joining Aura at a time where its growth is enabling new markets and customers," said Tietsort. "I look forward to jumping in and helping this team build new capabilities on a great platform, while maintaining the highest levels of trust from our customers."

Tietsort brings deep experience in building, maturing and scaling programs to reduce cyber risk at companies that must protect intellectual property and personal information-- both public and private institutions. Prior to joining Aura, J.R. was the CISO of Darktrace, a global cyber AI company and he additionally served as the CISO of Micron Technology, a global semiconductor manufacturer with operations in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by millions, Aura makes comprehensive digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com .

