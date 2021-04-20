J.R. Watkins Appoints Scott Elaine Case As Chief Executive Officer

Most recently, Scott Elaine founded Wright Consumer Partners, where she served as a venture capital investor, board member, and advisor to early-stage consumer product companies including Smart Sweets and SpudLove Potato Chips. Scott Elaine was a Co-Founder and Partner of VMG Partners and an investment advisor at TSG and Next World Evergreen Fund.

"Scott Elaine is a powerhouse leader with deep knowledge and experience in this industry, and we're thrilled to have her join J.R. Watkins," says Melissa Ayers, VP of Marketing & Innovation. "J.R. Watkins is experiencing tremendous growth, and her expertise will lead us through the next stage of our growth cycle and beyond."

"It is a tremendous honor to join J.R. Watkins, a brand with deep heritage and expertise in crafting clean and effective remedies in OTC and personal care." said Scott Elaine. "I am passionate about brands that share my core values - those that are better for you and the planet - and J.R. Watkins is the perfect fit. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with our consumers while continuing to deepen our product assortment and strengthen our relationships with key retailers such as Target, CVS, Ulta, and Amazon."

About J.R. Watkins

J.R. Watkins is a clean and effective personal care brand with deep expertise in making over-the-counter topical analgesics and plant-based hand and body care. Founded over a century and a half ago, J.R. Watkins is focused on crafting apothecary remedies that protect, soothe and solve. For more information, please visit www.jrwatkins.com and follow the brand on social media @jr_watkins.

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital invested in J.R. Watkins in December of 2017 as part of its Branch Brook Holdings investment platform. For more information on J.R. Watkins visit https://jrwatkins.com/

Swander Pace Capital (SPC) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers' lives. SPC's consumer industry expertise informs the firm's strategic approach and adds value through access to its proven SPC Playbook, senior team, and extensive network. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. SPC invests in businesses across three domains of consumer lifestyles: Food and Beverage, Body and Wellness, and Home and Family. With offices in San Francisco, New Jersey, and Toronto, SPC has invested in more than 45 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com .

