J.R. WATKINS LAUNCHES NEW FOAMING DISH SOAP INTO TARGET STORES

The lemon scented Foaming Dish Soap features a recyclable bottle and an easy to use, innovative product design, allowing consumers to adjust between spray or foam options to activate suds and clean pots and pans with ease. J.R. Watkins Foaming Dish Soap is formulated with plant-derived cleansing agents— such as coconut — and is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and free of sulfates, parabens, and triclosan. The formula is also free of petroleum-based and sulfate cleansing agents, which can be found in many popular dish soaps on the market today.

"The J.R. Watkins brand has been trusted for over a century and a half to provide high quality, clean and effective remedies that protect, soothe, and solve, and we're thrilled to be bringing that same level of quality with the launch of our Foaming Dish Soap" shares Melissa Ayers, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. "To work with a major retailer like Target to introduce this exciting and first of its kind product into the product category is an incredible opportunity".

J.R. Watkins Foaming Dish Soap can be found in in select Target locations nationwide and online at Target.com , with a 16oz bottle. 32oz refill containers are also available for purchase, furthering J.R. Watkins' commitment to reduce day-to-day impact on the environment.

For more information, please visit www.jrwatkins.com

About J.R. Watkins

J.R. Watkins is a clean and effective personal care brand with deep expertise in making over-the-counter topical analgesics and hand and body care formulated with plants. Founded over a century and a half ago, J.R. Watkins is focused on crafting apothecary remedies that protect, soothe and solve. For more information, please visit www.jrwatkins.com and follow the brand on social media @jr_watkins.

