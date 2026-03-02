JRI Hospitality, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers' Largest Franchisee, Adds 43 Freddy's Locations

Leading Restaurant Group Grows to 130+ Freddy's Restaurants Across 18 States Under New Deal Acquiring HCI Hospitality

SALINA, Kan., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salina-based JRI Hospitality, a leading restaurant group focused on quality, consistency, and building memorable experiences, announced today that it has acquired the restaurant operations of HCI Hospitality, a multi-brand company providing homegrown Midwest hospitality out of Manhattan, KS.

JRI Hospitality’s Growing Portfolio

JRI Hospitality is the largest franchisee of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Most notably, this acquisition includes HCI's Freddy's restaurant portfolio of 43 units, bringing JRI's total number of Freddy's from 88+ units across 15 states to 130+ operations across 18 states.

"The acquisition of HCI is a unique opportunity to bring two great teams together," said Jason Ingermanson, Founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality. "Their reputation, consistent performance, and commitment to integrity and quality align closely with our own values, and we look forward to continuing to bring unique, memorable experiences for our guests across all operations nationwide."

The acquisition will also include HCI's other holdings of JC's BBQ and Grill in Junction City, KS, and Powercat Sports Grill in Manhattan, KS. Booth Creek Wagyu, another brand in the HCI portfolio, will continue to be owned and operated by Dave Dreiling, Founder of HCI Hospitality. To assist with streamlined operations as the two companies integrate, Cam Blakely, CEO of HCI, will be joining JRI as JRI Freddy's President of Operations.

"I am thrilled to have HCI's restaurant operations become part of JRI Hospitality under Jason's strong leadership," said Dreiling. "Our shared mission of genuine hospitality and expanded opportunities for our team members will guide us in this next chapter, as we grow with a commitment to guest satisfaction and positively impacting the communities we serve."

With 15 years in business, JRI Hospitality will now operate a growing portfolio of over 145 restaurants and remains focused on growth with Freddy's and other key concepts, including Mokas Coffee & Eatery, a handcrafted coffee roastery and eatery known for their made-to-order breakfast and lunch offerings. After 20 years of success in Kansas, JRI is actively seeking to expand Mokas to new communities through franchising, backed by a strong leadership team including Scott Redler, co-founder of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and current Board Member of Mokas.

For more information on JRI Hospitality, please visit www.jriusa.com.

About JRI Hospitality

Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality is a leading restaurant and hospitality group operating 145+ units across 18 states. The company is the largest franchisee of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, with more than 130 locations nationwide. Its growing portfolio also includes Mokas Coffee & Eatery, Chompie's Restaurants & Deli, and the Salina Country Club.

Guided by the belief that food brings people together, JRI Hospitality is committed to delivering exceptional, memorable guest experiences while serving as a dedicated community partner through local partnerships, sponsorships, and charitable initiatives. By prioritizing operational excellence, quality, and consistency, JRI continues to strengthen its national footprint while advancing a disciplined growth strategy supported by franchise development initiatives for Mokas Coffee & Eatery and other strategic expansion projects. To learn more, visit www.jriusa.com.

About HCI Hospitality

Founded in 2002, HCI Hospitality maintains a diverse portfolio, operating more than 40 fast-casual Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburger restaurants, as well as award-winning local restaurants in the Manhattan and Junction City, KS area, in addition to Booth Creek Wagyu, providing beef locally through its innovative meat market and sampling kitchen, as well as nationwide through its e-commerce platform.

