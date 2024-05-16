JRi® Launches New Performance 2024 Tacoma Shock Kits

Bringing race winning components to the Offroad enthusiast market

Available for Toyota Tacoma 2024 GEN 4

5 stage compression adjustable remote reservoir shocks

Available at https://jrishocks.com

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JRi Shocks Inc, the leader in racing shock technology is launching our all new 2024 Toyota Tacoma 2.0 Coil over 5-way adjustable shock line. We are bringing our proven, race bred, winning components and technology to lead the Off-Road market. The new kits are available for 2024 Toyota Tacoma GEN 4 4x4's and can be purchased at jrishocks.com.

The massive JRi front coil over shocks provide up to a 1.5-inch lift and allow the fitment for a 33" tall off-road tire. The oversized 5-way compression adjusters allow you to hit the whoops at amazing speeds or crawl the rocks like an off-road buggy. The handling characteristics while cruising down the highway are smooth and exciting.

These brand-new front coil over reservoir shocks and remote reservoir rear shocks feature full stainless-steel lines, 360-degree swivels, remote reservoir mounting brackets and the race proven JRi technology all in one to offer a proven off-road experience.

Jeff Ryan, VP of Engineering states:

"Our winning race proven shock technology has been incorporated into our new 2.0 Coil-over 5-way adjustable Tacoma shocks. These new coil overs are the first to market and you won't find another set of aftermarket shocks for your Toyota that will increase your off-road driving experience and the ferociousness of the Tacoma in the off-road environment."

The new 2024 Tacoma adjustable reservoir shock kit is available to order now.

JRi kit number is 700-362

Intro price is $2999.99

The Shock Kits are now available at: https://jrishocks.com/

About JRI Shocks & Suspension

JRi Shocks & Suspension delivers next generation suspension control for automotive street and racing applications. This iconic company designs and manufactures some of the most the technological innovations shocks and suspension in the aftermarket industry. JRi has been building race proven and winning shocks for over 40 years. Easy to use, easy to install, and industry trusted. JRi shocks is a brand of Arnott LLC, the global leader in aftermarket replacement air suspension products for luxury cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles. For more information on JRi Shocks, visit https://jrishocks.com/.

SOURCE JRi Racing Shocks