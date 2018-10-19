JRL Coal, Inc. Named Business of the Year

MILTON, Ga. and HARLAN COUNTY, Ky., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JRL Coal, Inc. ("JRL Coal" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of JRL Energy, Inc., (collectively, "JRL"), is pleased to announce that it was named Business of the Year at the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce's (the "Chamber") Annual Gala on October 18, 2018.

The Chamber received over 300 nominations for its annual award ceremony and awarded JRL Coal its highest honor, Business of the Year. This award recognizes a business that has contributed and promoted economic growth, stability and improvement in the Harlan County community.

"As we started this venture, we wanted to develop a company that would be successful, and also seen as a pillar in the community. This award represents the strong partnership we have made with the Harlan community," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Lusby.

JRL began mining in Harlan County in May 2017. As of today, JRL has added over 220 new jobs to the community and has shipped over 1.1 million clean tons of coal from its facilities in Harlan County.

"What we have been able to achieve would not be possible without the stellar work ethic of the team we have assembled in Harlan. Our team is one of our strongest assets as a Company, and I am proud to be a part of such a great organization," said Lusby.

Reference

http://www.harlancountychamber.com/2018-awards-gala

About JRL Energy, Inc.

JRL Energy, Inc., was formed in October 2016 to mine metallurgical and thermal grade coal in southeast Kentucky. The company conducts both surface and underground mining on leasehold interests covering over 15,000 acres and representing over 50 million recoverable tons of coal. JRL holds eleven (11) coal mining permits issued by the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources, including permits to process and wash coal, dispose of waste, and load unit trains. JRL continues to secure coal leases and permits to meet high demand for CAPP (Central Appalachia) clean coal.

