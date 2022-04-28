Consulting partner signs up new Gravity client, Ronkot Design

DETROIT, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software® (Gravity), a business accounting software provider, has announced its partnership with JRMR Consulting & Services (JRMR) to provide consulting and implementation services.

JRMR provides fractional CFO & COO Services, as well as Client Accounting and Advisory Services (CAAS). They specialize in complex projects for growing businesses and manage high-net-worth clients accounting and operational needs.

JRMR Consulting & Services joins Gravity Software Partner Program

"Gravity fills the need of our family office practice and high-net-worth clients with their multiple entities and assets" said Joan Richardson, Co-founder, Co-CEO, COO of JRMR. "We're proud to have Gravity as our strategic partner and excited to add their robust accounting software to our solution stack."

Gravity Software was specifically designed for small and mid-market businesses that have multiple entities to manage. Gravity's multi-company accounting software is natively built on the Microsoft Power Platform, an open API platform with robust security and dozens of seamless integrations, including Power BI (Business Intelligence) for real-time insights and Power Automate to improve overall efficiency.

"We're excited to on-board our first Gravity client, Ronkot Design upgrading them from QuickBooks Online to Gravity's cloud-based accounting software" said Michele Rougon, Co-founder, Co-CEO, CFO of JRMR. "Ronkot Design has several entities, and will utilize Gravity's financials as well as subscription billing, fixed assets and multi-entity features."

Gravity's Partner Program is a great fit for accounting resellers, business consultants, accounting firms, outsourced CFOs, and consulting professionals looking to gain some extra incentives or increase their service revenue stream.

"We're excited to partner with power duo Joan and Michele at JRMR, a 100% Women Owned business and our first partner in Texas," said John Silvani, President and CEO of Gravity. "Their expertise in accounting, real estate, and family office is a perfect fit for Gravity's multi-company accounting software."

Whether your business has 5 employees or 500, a few entities or a few dozen, Gravity Software is a top-notch cloud-based accounting software that will support your organization today and for years to come. Want to learn more about Gravity? Schedule a demo today!

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud-based accounting software for small to mid-market businesses looking to replace their entry-level or legacy application. Gravity has robust capabilities like bank book management, multi-entity accounting, multi-location inventory, purchasing automation and much more, but without the expensive cost of larger cloud ERP software. Written exclusively on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Dynamics 365), Gravity can automate your accounting operations to ultimately drive better financial performance and increase efficiency for your business. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.

About JRMR Consulting & Services

JRMR Consulting & Services, LLC (JRMR) provides higher end, outsourced-customized full accounting & advisory services, fractional CFO & COO services. We specialize in complex projects and assisting businesses and high net worth individuals with accounting and operational services, asset and divorce settlement management. We help business owners with back-office operations, management, and reorganization creating a structure geared towards future growth. We are top professionals with more than 30 years of experience working with private businesses and high net individuals.

Gravity Software and the Gravity logo are trademarks of Gravity Software LLC. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Valerie Silvani, VP of Sales & Marketing, Gravity Software

Email: [email protected]

Direct Line: (248) 385-3722

SOURCE Gravity Software