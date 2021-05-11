Jrodconcerts Media Group CEO, Jamie Rodriguez, Set to Guest DJ on Gimme Country Radio on Thurs., May 20, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jrodconcerts Media Group CEO and Jrodconcerts Podcast host Jamie Rodriguez will host a live two-hour episode on Gimme Country Radio on May 20, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. EST to 3:00 P.M. EST.

Gimme Country Radio, a new popular country music app designed exclusively for the country music community, is partnering with Rodriguez to host an interactive two-hour DJ set debuting new Nashville country artists and music. "I'm excited to work with Gimme Country Radio to DJ and curate country music for listeners around the U.S.," Rodriguez, said.

Jamie Rodriguez is a popular music podcast host and DJ based in Nashville, TN. Jrodconcerts Podcast Host Scheduled to DJ on the Gimme Country Music App

Gimme Country is a free online radio app playing country music 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Listeners can expect to hear a lot of fan favorites like Emmylou Harris, Maggie Rose, and great new country music like The Dryes, Brit Taylor and Adam Chaffins. "I am based in the country music capital of the world— Nashville— which enables me to tap into a lot of exciting up-and-coming new country music that I believe music lovers may not have heard of yet," Rodriguez said. Rodriguez will also interact with listeners and fans in real-time via the platform's live stream.

Gimme Country is available at http://www.gimmecountry.com and has mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices. Country music fans can sign up for free and tune into Rodriguez's two-hour country music live DJ session on May 20, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. EST to 3:00 P.M. EST.

ABOUT JAMIE RODRIGUEZ:



Jamie Rodriguez, aka 'Jrod,' is the founder and CEO of the Jrodconcerts Media Group, based in Nashville, TN. As a former Miami Y-100 radio personality, he has become a prominent music podcast host of the Jrodconcerts Podcast. To learn more about Jamie Rodriguez and his podcast or media group, please visit https://www.jrodconcertspodcast.com/.



ABOUT GIMME RADIO:



Founded by digital music veterans from Apple Music, Google Play, Beats Music and Rhapsody, Gimme Radio builds highly engaged communities for the passionate fan on a genre by genre basis. The company is the world's first 24/7 country music focused service (available via web and Android/iOS).

Media Contact:

Samantha Savory

[email protected]

305-788-3604



SOURCE Jamie Rodriguez