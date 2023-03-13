Jrop Announces Strategic Partnership With Copart-Owned Cash For Cars

DETROIT, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Jrop, an On Demand Roadside Assistance platform, today announced it has strategically partnered with Copart's CashForCars.com to streamline its junk car removal process.

The partnership will enable Jrop to streamline the purchasing process of junk cars, trucks, and SUVs nationwide—any make, any model, damaged, running, or not running.

"The junk car removal industry is heavily fragmented. Integrating with CashForCars.com allows us to seamlessly connect junk car sellers to buyers in their area. We are excited to see where this partnership takes us. We look forward to expanding our service area and increasing our presence in our current service area," said Carlo Redding, CEO of Jrop.

About Jrop

Jrop is an On Demand Roadside Assistance platform that operates on a flat rate basis. They have thousands of qualified contractors that are all background checked, licensed, and properly insured. Many of them have 10+ plus years on the job and come fully equipped with all the tools necessary to complete most jobs and get customers back on the road. The company offers locksmith, towing, jump start, winch out, fuel delivery, tire change, junk car removal, and auto transport services.

For more information, visit https://www.jrop.com

About Cash For Cars

Cash For Cars simplifies the car selling process, including trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, RVs, or boats. Backed by over 35 years in the auto industry and nearly 200 locations, they have become one of the largest salvage car buyers in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany.

For more information, visit https://www.cashforcars.com

About Copart

Founded in 1982, Copart is a global online auto auction and a top-performing S&P 500 company The global technology leader in the 100% online vehicle auction industry featuring used, wholesale and repairable vehicles connects its buyers and sellers via its patented cutting-edge VB3 technology. This makes it easy for members to find, bid on, and win vehicles like classic cars, boats, repo cars, ATVs, exotics, motorcycles, industrial vehicles, and more. Copart is the parent company of a portfolio of auto service companies, including CashForCars.com, CrashedToys, and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

For more information, visit https://www.copart.com

