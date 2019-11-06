JRS Amenities Expanded Line of MOSAIC® Amenity Dispensers Aims to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics by Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines

Pre-Order Yours at HX The Hotel Experience

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Recognized globally for the design, production and distribution of luxury branded dispensers for the hospitality industry, JRS Amenities has announced plans to unveil their expanded collection of MOSAIC in-room amenity dispensers at HX The Hotel Experience in New York City on November 10 & 11, 2019.

Since its introduction in 2014, MOSAIC has become the standard against which other dispensers are measured in terms of their environmental and economic performance, room attendant efficiencies, and aesthetic appeal. Today MOSAIC is used in over 21 countries worldwide.

"JRS and MOSAIC are committed to empowering more hotels to meet the evolving demands of eco-conscious travelers," said Susan Howard-Memory, designer and owner of MOSAIC dispensing fixtures and parent company JRS Amenities Ltd. "In the design of our products, we see every component through a sustainable lens and consider how to improve the benefits and reduce its impact on our environment. We listen extensively to our customers to develop solutions that address their visual, functional and budgetary needs."

Three years in the making, the expanded MOSAIC collection is designed to boost the hospitality sector's adoption of amenity dispensers and eliminate single-use plastic bottles. MOSAIC now includes three design formats:

MOSAIC Classic Open System – Optimal solution for the environment - refillable and tamperproof MOSAIC Classic Closed System – Proprietary cartridge pre-filled with a choice of over 30 approved luxury brands MOSAIC Slimline – Ideal for locations with limited shower space

Each collection is a one-time, screw-free, wall mount installation. A companion vanity top dispenser keeps hand wash and lotion within the same design family. MOSAIC is fully customizable in any color and has maximum real estate for full color digital graphics/printing.

JRS Amenities and MOSAIC have been environmental trailblazers to the hospitality sector for over 20 years. In the 1990's, JRS introduced the world's first in-room recycling basket to hotel properties who wanted to divert waste from landfills. Fifteen years later, they introduced the first amenity dispenser designed specifically for elite hotel properties to provide guests toiletries that are right for them and the planet, proving that luxury does not have to come at a cost to our environment.

JRS applauds leading luxury hospitality brands who are working to reduce their environmental impact. One such brand is Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who have recently announced their commitment to eliminate all single use plastic at all of their hotels by 2021. "At Mandarin Oriental, a campaign to reduce carbon emissions and waste throughout our hotels, while maintaining the luxury experience for our guests, has been underway for some time. We are committed to eliminate single use plastic in our guest rooms and are very excited to have developed a partnership with MOSAIC in order to drive important changes in the industry and contribute to a cleaner environment for all," said Anja Luthje, Group Director of Rooms and Quality at Mandarin Oriental.

JRS and MOSAIC also acknowledges governments and industry associations who are also taking action to reduce single-use plastic pollution. MOSAIC was recently featured by Senator Todd Kaminsky as he proposed legislation to regulate New York's hotel industry to eliminate tens of millions of small single-use plastic toiletries from the waste stream each year. New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association helped draft the bill.

To help support the removal of plastic from our oceans, JRS has committed to donating a portion of company profits to The Ocean Legacy Foundation.

The new MOSAIC collection will be available for viewing at the 2019 HX The Hotel Experience in distributor's Hunter Amenities, Booth #1247, and Marietta Hospitality, Booth #3175. Also displaying MOSAIC will be Brand Amenity Partners Lather, Booth #1532 and William Roam, Booth #1638."

Established in 1988, JRS Amenities is an international leader in the hospitality sector, providing upscale amenity brands, its own artisan brands and custom-formulated amenity solutions, the MOSAIC™ amenity dispenser as well as other environmentally friendly products. For further information on how much switching from single-use plastic amenity bottles to MOSAIC™ Dispensers can save you time, money and reduce your environmental impact, visit us at www.mosaicdispenser.com.

