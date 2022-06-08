JRW Realty Closes $16 Million Transaction on Schnucks in Loves Park, Illinois

"We are always on the lookout for properties that meet our buyers' criteria." - Melinda Marston, JRW Realty president

Marston said the property fit the requirements of the firm's institutional buyers, who are actively looking to expand their portfolios with net-leased properties occupied by necessity-based tenants with BBB- or higher investment-grade credit or private tenants with equivalent financial strength.

"We are glad to have been able to source and facilitate the closing of this property on behalf of our client," Marston said. "Our clients are able to close quickly when we bring them grocery-anchored shopping centers and single-tenant net-leased properties backed by necessity-based creditworthy tenants."

Marston said JRW Realty's streamlined processes allow for rapid and effective completion of net lease transactions.

"As the economic environment changes, it is important to find partners dedicated to sourcing the right deals," Marston said. "We are always on the lookout for properties that meet our buyers' criteria. Due to our buyers having a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, they are able to swiftly deploy their capital and close in as little as 28 days from contract."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 900 properties valued at more than $3.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4 percent according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

SOURCE JRW Realty