JRW Realty Closes Transaction on $9,885,000 Daybreak Market and Fuel in Florida

Leanna Tatikian, a real estate advisor at JRW Realty, sourced and closed on the property on behalf of the firm's buyer. Justin J. Zahn with Commercial Investment Advisors, Inc., in affiliation with Bang Realty-Naples, Inc., represented the seller.

Tatikian explained that JRW Realty's client's strong balance sheets and specific acquisition requirements contribute to their ability to close swiftly on properties that meet their standards.

"This is an attractive property for our buyer's investment strategy, which focuses on acquiring net-leased single and multi-tenant properties occupied by or anchored by creditworthy and essential businesses," she said. "We are grateful for the tenacity of Justin and our other industry partners involved in the process who helped us successfully facilitate this transaction."

