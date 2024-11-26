JRW Realty Facilitates 13 Property Sale-Leaseback with Tractor Supply on Behalf of Institutional Buyer

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on sourcing net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients and accredited investors, is pleased to announce that the company helped ExchangeRight Real Estate acquire 13 properties spanning more than 425,000 square feet as part of a sale-leaseback transaction with Tractor Supply. Berkeley Capital Advisors represented the seller.

Tractor Supply Company Property Image Provided by JRW Realty

The acquired properties are located across 9 states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. With these closings facilitated by JRW Realty, ExchangeRight has expanded its portfolio of assets net leased to Tractor Supply to over 100 properties as of October 31, 2024.

"Our client has maintained a relationship with Tractor Supply for more than a decade," said Melinda Marston, president of JRW Realty. "ExchangeRight continues to actively acquire properties with tenants like Tractor Supply with investment-grade credit and that operate in necessity-based retail industries. We appreciate Berkeley Capital Advisors for their collaboration in this successful transaction."

Sam Susanin, ExchangeRight's director of acquisitions, shared that ExchangeRight not only remains confident in the resilience of Tractor Supply as a tenant, but appreciates their partnership in supporting acquisitions for the company's growing portfolio.

"The people at Tractor Supply are consummate professionals and are outstanding to work with," said Susanin. "We greatly value our relationship with Tractor Supply, and we look forward to working closely with them well into the future."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than $5.2 Billion of commercial real estate assets across more than 1,200 properties and 23 million square feet on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special emphasis on due diligence, reviewing thousands of properties each year and sourcing only the top 1% of properties according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

