JRW Realty Helps Institutional Buyer Acquire a GIANT-Anchored Center in Pennsylvania

Bush said JRW Realty's institutional buyers are actively engaged in purchasing net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like GIANT, including Kroger, Market 32, Hy-Vee, and Publix. He added they also acquire net-leased properties occupied by high-performing, creditworthy tenants that provide pharmaceutical, medical, and other necessity-based goods and services.

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 1,100 properties valued at more than $4.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

