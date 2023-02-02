JRW Realty Sources 115,777-Square-Foot Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus for Institutional Buyer

Webb said this Giant Eagle center is an excellent addition to the buyer's growing real estate platform that has a focus on acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers.

"It was a pleasure to work with our industry partners to facilitate this successful closing for our client," Webb said. "Real estate acquisitions and closings are largely a collaborative business, and we were very impressed with the perseverance our industry associates have shown in a more challenging market. We're grateful for CBRE and our network of industry partners who continue to present us with excellent opportunities to share with our exclusive client base."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 1,100 properties valued at more than $4.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE JRW Realty